3 Steelers Weaknesses the Colts Have to Exploit to Get a Win
The undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers may look like an unstoppable team through three weeks of NFL play, but every good team has its flaws. The Indianapolis Colts are home underdogs for the second time this season and will need to find the Steelers' weaknesses to keep a win in Indy.
With injuries plaguing both teams, the Colts have an opportunity to fight back to .500 before the end of September. There are three flaws that the Steelers have this week, but it all starts in the ground game for the Colts' defense.
1. Stuff Najee Harris in the Backfield
Najee Harris has been the workhorse for the Steelers' offense through three weeks, recording 17 or more carries in every game. After Pittsburgh's last game, Harris was seen in the locker room with a sling over his arm. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said there would be "no limitations for Naj" heading into Week 4.
If he isn't fully healthy, the Colts' defense needs to take advantage of playing against a worsened rushing attack. Backup running back Jaylen Warren will also miss the game for Pittsburgh, making it an ideal situation for a Colts run defense that had a bounce back performance last week.
On top of running back injuries, the Steelers will be without starting guard Isaac Seumalo. It'll be backups against backups in the trenches on Sunday afternoon.
2. Stop Drives in the Red Zone
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has the worst red zone conversion rate in the league, only turning 25% of their trips into touchdowns. Living on field goals isn't sustainable for any team, making it ultra-important that the Colts' defense kills drives before they turn into six points.
The secondary will play a big part in this, especially when looking at the Pittsburgh receiving corps. George Pickens stands out as the main red zone threat, but no other Steelers receiver is listed as over 6-foot-1. If the Colts can clamp down on a smaller group of pass catchers, it would help take some weight off the expectations of Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis offense.
3. Force Justin Fields to Throw it Deep
The Steelers are ranked in the bottom ten of the league in yards per attempt, meaning short passes are the lifeblood of the offense. Forcing Justin Fields to make risky reads would help out the Colts' defense a lot, especially if he is forced to aim it toward safety Julian Blackmon.
In Gus Bradley's defense, that may be a tough ask. Sitting in a zone means the quarterback prefers to find the empty space, which usually isn't deep down the field. Changing up the scheme a little bit could help Colts defenders make big-time plays against a quarterback who's only turned the ball over twice this season.
Time of possession has not supported the Colts in the past, so small plays that add up could be poisonous for Indy. Forcing 50-50 balls is a necessity for the defense so they can stay off the field and keep the rock in Richardson's hands.
Indianapolis is in for a challenge this week, but it's one that the team could overcome. Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium need to show up for the Colts as they look to earn a 2-2 record in the opening month of NFL play.
The Colts and Steelers will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday Afternoon.
