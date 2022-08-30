4 Undrafted Free Agents Make Colts' Initial 53-Man Roster

The Indianapolis Colts lost their 22-year streak of having an undrafted free agent make the roster in 2021. This year, however, things are a bit different. As it stands right now, the Colts have four UDFA's on the initial 53-man roster after final cutdowns.

Those players are linebacker JoJo Domann, safety Trevor Denbow, cornerback Dallis Flowers, and center Wesley French. This list could completely change by this time tomorrow, but hats off to these four players making the initial roster.

JoJo Domann had a strong training camp that caught the eyes of defensive coaches early on. While that strong play didn't necessarily translate to the preseason games (he had a PFF grade of just 44.1 in the preseason), he clearly did enough in practice to warrant the roster spot. He finished the preseason with four tackles and two run stops in 56 total snaps.

Trevor Denbow is a safety that appeared to be on the outside looking in until the preseason games started up. He was a bit inconsistent on the defensive side of the ball, but he really stood out on special teams. Pro Football Focus charted him with five total coverage tackles this preseason, which was the most across the NFL.

Dallis Flowers is an athletic cornerback that garnered high praise for his play in the preseason. He was Pro Football Focus' ninth highest graded corner with a grade of 83.0 in three games. Flowers also stood out on special teams, as he had a 53 yard kick return in the preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wesley French is an interior offensive lineman that impressed early on in the offseason. In 80 pass blocking opportunities this preseason, French didn't allow a single pressure (according to Pro Football Focus). While his run blocking is certainly a work in progress, the athletic center absolutely showed his worth in the preseason.

