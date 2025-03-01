5 Offensive Linemen to Watch for the Colts at the NFL Combine
The Indianapolis Colts have options on the offensive line this offseason. Even if a realistic scenario happens where both Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith leave, the team does have Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini waiting in the wings, ready to take over. The real point of focus for the team is just adding depth and competition.
The 2025 NFL Draft is littered with talent in the middle rounds, which is perfect for a team in the Colts' situation. Here are five offensive line options that could be perfect fits for the Colts at this year's combine.
Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
Trapilo is the Colts' type of tackle. Standing in at 6'8", 309 pounds, Trapilo is a massive force in the passing game, with sweet feet protecting the outside. He is explosive and fluid out of his set, and his patience with his hands set him above many others in this class. He also has the versatility to play across the line, making starts in college at right tackle and at both guard spots.
Trapilo fits the mold that the Colts look for at offensive tackle, and he could be the perfect replacement for Blake Freeland as a swing tackle. He may even compete with Goncalves for snaps at right tackle in camp, albeit his struggles in the run game could hurt him a tad in that battle. Overall though, Trapilo is one of the clear Colts targets on the offensive line in this draft.
Chase Lundt, UConn
Trapilo may be a great fit for the Colts, but Lundt is the fit for the team in this draft. Lundt is the perfect Howard Mudd tackle, with ideal size and athleticism to boot. He is an outstanding zone blocker and a nasty finisher in the run game while maintaining his aggressiveness in pass protection.
I jokingly name one tackle in every draft as the Kaleb McGary prototype of player. Freeland and Goncalves are former winners of this moniker, so it's clear that the Colts do like this type of big, mauling offensive tackle prospect. Lundt is fantastic prospect that is one of my personal favorite players to watch in the draft.
Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
The shining star of the Reese's Senior Bowl, Zabel could be the best center in this draft. He is athletic, strong, and competitive on every single rep, and he projects to be a day-one starter on the interior from day one. Despite coming from a smaller school, Zabel simply dominated the competition at the Senior Bowl and looked like the best lineman in attendance.
The Colts could try Zabel out at offensive tackle, but I think their preference would be to have him at guard in this offense. He would be a strong replacement for Will Fries if Fries walks in free agency, and would form a nasty duo with Bortolini on the interior of the offensive line.
Logan Brown, Kansas
Brown should be one of the stars of the combine this weekend. The former college tackle projects well to the inside in the pros, and his athleticism could make him a fantastic fit in a zone-blocking scheme like the one the Colts deploy. He is still a little rough around the edges, but Brown offers some upside that other prospects in this class simply don't.
Brown likely isn't an early-round guy in this draft, so he would be more of a developmental player to keep tabs on. He needs to refine his technique and his hands, but if he does, the Colts could find a day-three impact player in this draft.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Ratledge is a mid-round guard who could fit the Colts in this draft. He has faced a good bit of adversity and injuries in his career, but he has always shown the resiliency to bounce back and contribute at Georgia. He is a nasty finisher and was a leader on one of the better offensive lines in college football for the past several years.
If the Colts do in fact lose Fries this offseason, Ratledge could be a decent option to replace him in the middle of the draft. As long as he can stay healthy, Ratledge has the size and the power to be an impact player on day one with the upside of being a long term starter.
