5 Prospects to Watch For Colts in Round 1

Picking 21st overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Colts are in a great position to land a high-caliber talent. These five names are ones to watch April 29 for Chris Ballard and the Colts

With the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft just 18 days away, the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard likely have narrowed in on a handful of key players to watch for in the first round.

Though we in the media aren't privy to that information, there's roughly five first rounders to keep an eye on once the first round gets underway.

Here at Horseshoe Huddle, we've looked a number of players that should be available with the 21st pick, assuming Ballard doesn't trade back to try and recoup some picks used to trade for Carson Wentz in February.

Needing a left tackle to replace Anthony Castonzo, who retired in January, and a boost to the pass rush with Denico Autry in Tennessee and Justin Houston still on the open market, the Colts should be in a great position to address one of those needs at 21 overall.

Let's take a look at 5 prospects to watch for the Colts in Round 1.

Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Though he has more tape at right tackle than left tackle coming out of the Big 12, Jenkins is an impressive athlete on the offensive line and brings a serious mean streak to the game.

At 6'6", 315 pounds, Jenkins certainly looks the part in pads. He has long arms and nimble feet and can really lock up some of the top pass rushers with his strength and athleticism.

Coming out of Oklahoma State, Jenkins reminds me a ton of Baltimore Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Though Brown Jr. came in as a right tackle, he played left tackle in college, and shifted over to left tackle in 2020 to replace the injured Ronnie Stanley, leading to Brown requesting a trade to play left tackle somewhere.

I can see the same thing with Jenkins, though in Indianapolis he can slot in right next to Quenton Nelson and provide the Colts with a nasty, road grading left side of the line, while providing Wentz with a possible franchise left tackle.

Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

This is the big fish for the Colts at left tackle in the first round.

Darrisaw already has a strong relationship with Colts’ East Coast scout, Mike Derice, and has interviewed with the club, according to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, and is considered one of the top left tackles in the draft class.

He's also an impressive athlete on the left side of the line, standing 6'5", 315 pounds. Though he was rarely asked to pass blocker for longer than a second or two at Virginia Tech in Justin Fuente's offense, has has great feet, great length and moves so well for his size.

In the run game, Darrisaw just mauls people. He has powerful hands, can climb to the second level very well and has a strong hit rate when working in space. I have my doubts about Darrisaw being on the board at No. 21 overall, but should he be, you can bet Ballard and the Colts will waste little time turning that draft card in.

Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

While it is a deep left tackle class, the Colts cannot afford to wait in the NFL Draft to grab the right left tackle.

Left tackle is a glaring hole, and after trading for a franchise QB and investing so much capital in the running game, the Colts must find their franchise tackle in the first round.

When I first jumped into the draft class in late December, I was in love with Leatherwood. He moved so well on tape, uses his hands so well, and has a ton of experience, compared to guys like Jenkins and Darrisaw.

He's not quite the athlete Jenkins and Darrisaw are though, which could drop him way down boards later this month. That shouldn't scare off the Colts though, who don't have many great athletes on the offensive line as is.

Leatherwood would hold up just fine at left tackle next to Nelson, and would actually be an improvement over Castonzo in the run game. Sign me up.

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Newsome doesn't fill a "hole", per say, but he has exceptional tape and would provide the Colts with a clear-cut answer to CB1, should the franchise move on from Xavier Rhodes after this season.

Rock Ya-Sin has been up and down the last two years and is penalty-happy, and Marvell Tell II is a relative unknown. Though corner is not a need right now, it could quickly become a glaring hole on a Super Bowl caliber roster after this season.

Grabbing a guy like Newsome at 21 would make sure that's not the case. He's comfortably my CB4 at the moment and should be on the board when the Colts are on the clock.

Newsome is comfortable in press man and off man and is a great athlete. He brings significant physicality to the position as well, and has all the makings of a shutdown, No. 1 corner in the NFL. Putting that guy on this defense for the next 5 years would be almost unfair.

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (Fl.)

Pass rush could use a huge boost for the Colts, a franchise known for having stud pass rushers throughout their history.

As of right now, that's not the case with the 2021 Colts.

Sure, Ben Banogu and Kemoko Turay could take huge steps forward in 2021 and provide the Colts with the type of talent the franchise thought it was getting when both were drafted, but they just haven't lived up to expectations for one reason or another.

Insert Phillips, who turned in some great tape at UCLA and Miami (Fl.) the last few years, and blew up Twitter with an insane Pro Day workout.

Though I have concerns about Phillips against the run coming out of college, he knows how to turn the corner and terrorize tackles and quarterbacks alike. The Colts need someone like that to step onto the field, pin their ears back and hunt in obvious passing situations.

