6 Potential Waiver Claims the Colts Could Make Post-Final Cutdowns
The Indianapolis Colts have set their initial 53 man roster ahead of the 2024 season, but the roster moves are far from over for the team. Waiver wire claims are due to be processed by August 28th at noon Eastern Time, with the official announcement for which teams are awarded which players set for 4:00 pm Eastern Time.
Last season, the Colts made three waiver claims after final cutdowns. They nabbed offensive lineman Josh Sills from the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive tackle Ryan Hayes from the Miami Dolphins, and pass rusher Isaiah Land from the Dallas Cowboys. While Hayes and Sills are no longer with the team, Land has emerged as a promising young pass rusher that the Colts value immensely.
With that in mind, who are some players that the Colts could look to add on waivers this year? Here are six players that could interest the team (Reminder that waiver claim eligible players are players that have been in the league for fewer than four seasons and don't qualify as "vested veterans"):
Lewis Cine, Safety, Minnesota Vikings
Cine is a former first round pick that simply didn't pan out with the Minnesota Vikings, as he appeared in a whopping 10 defensive snaps with the team in two seasons. The 24 year old safety may not have lived up to expectations as a draft pick, but the Colts are in desperate need of able bodies that can play safety at the moment. Cine is a low risk, high reward type of gamble that could help the Colts improve upon their horrid depth at safety.
Darnay Holmes, CB, New York Giants
The Colts could add a more veteran presence in their cornerback room on waivers by claiming Darnay Holmes from the New York Giants. A former fourth round pick, Holmes has four interceptions in 54 games played as a rotational player in his career. He dealt with injuries this Training Camp, which ultimately led to his release, but he is an experienced player with over 1,400 defensive snaps in his career (which would be the second-most in the Colts' cornerback room if claimed).
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
Shane Steichen loves running backs with some size and power, so 2023 sixth round pick Chris Rodriguez Jr. could make some sense. The 224 pound back averaged 4.8 yards per carry as a rookie and has the power to mash in between the tackles. The Colts currently have just three running backs on their roster, so a player like Rodriguez Jr. could make sense as a low risk add to fill out the room.
Curtis Bolton, LB, Miami Dolphins
General Manager Chris Ballard loves to roster linebackers, so it was a tad surprising to see the team carry just five players on the initial 53 man roster. The team could be looking for another veteran to play special teams, and a player like Curtis Bolton makes a ton of sense. Bolton is entering his fourth year in the NFL and has already totaled 491 special teams snaps across stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions.
Sam Webb, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Sam Webb is an intriguing height/weight/speed player that the Colts could have some interest in on waivers. A third year NFL player, Webb has seen over 300 snaps on defense and 85 special teams snaps in his two years of action in the league. At 6'2" 195 pounds, he offers a nice blend of size and length that could intrigue a team like the Colts as a sixth corner on the market.
Matthew Jackson, S, Tennessee Titans
A former UDFA that made the Titans' roster last season, Matthew Jackson was waived by the team to make way for the veterans signed on the open market. Jackson played 147 special teams snaps as a rookie in 2023, and he showcased some impressive traits over the last two preseasons as a safety. Jackson could be a young safety option to take a flier on for this Colts' team.
