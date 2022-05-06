PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Thoughts on 2022 Draft Class

Brandon and Andrew talk about each prospect’s fit with the Colts and what to expect from them this season.

This year’s NFL Draft was expected to be a wild one, and it sure lived up to the hype.

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone with fireworks throughout all three days. From the record nine first-round trades that happened on Thursday night, to the slide of the quarterbacks throughout the weekend, it was an action-packed weekend as teams desperately tried to add impact players.

The Indianapolis Colts did not have a pick on Day 1, but they certainly made noise on Day 2. A trade back and a trade up both took place as the Colts added four players they feel will make an impact right away. And that was only the second and third rounds.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast took a look at the entire draft haul of the Colts from this past weekend. The guys gave their thoughts and answered questions surrounding all of the Colts’ picks. Can Alec Pierce be the Colts’ WR2 this year? Will Jelani Woods turn into the mismatch weapon Frank Reich has been looking for? Does Bernard Raimann have the potential to be the Colts’ left tackle of the future? All of those questions are answered.

The guys continue their Colts talk by discussing the undrafted free agent class and who could possibly make the team in September. Brandon and Andrew also recap the season finale of the hit show “With The Next Pick,” going behind the scenes into the Colts’ draft room.

After the Colts talk, the guys will talk about the rest of the NFL Draft and all of the storylines to come out of Las Vegas. All of this, plus the rest of the news around the league.

