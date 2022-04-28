PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals 2022 Mock Draft

Brandon and Andrew give their first-round mock draft and explain who they think will become Colts this weekend.

The NFL Draft is finally here.

After months of combing through film and interviewing prospects, teams finally get the opportunity to acquire these young men to help their franchise.

The Indianapolis Colts still have plenty of holes to fill entering the draft. While they do not own a first-round pick, the depth in this draft class gives the Colts a prime opportunity to add quality pieces. The mystery of who will be a Colt after this weekend is what makes the NFL Draft so exciting.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast announce their 2022 mock draft. The guys go through the first round and predict who each team will take. Who will the Jacksonville Jaguars take at No. 1? When will the first quarterback come off the board? Will there be a run on wide receivers? See what the guys predict.

Since the Colts do not have a pick in the first round, Brandon and Andrew then give their Colts mock draft revealing who they think will be donning the Horseshoe after the weekend. With holes at wide receiver, tight end, and possibly tackle, the guys go through all seven picks with realistic options for who could be coming to Indy. Will the Colts grab a wideout at 42? Will Chris Ballard try to trade back? Those questions are all answered.

After the Colts mock draft, the guys end the show by diving into the latest Colts news and recap the most recent episode of “With the Next Pick” as they get set for the draft.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all year long as the go-to for all Colts’ news and insight throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at all things Colts throughout the 2022 offseason.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!