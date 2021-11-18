PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Bills Matchup

Brandon and Andrew dive into a variety of topics surrounding the rematch from the AFC Wild Card game last year, including the Colts handling the Bills’ pressure, if Jonathan Taylor or Carson Wentz will have more success, containing Josh Allen, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts have been looking forward to this game since January 9, 2021.

That’s the day the 2020 season ended for the Colts, losing to the Buffalo Bills 27-24. It was a hard-fought game filled with “what ifs” for Indy as it seemed the Colts beat themselves more than the Bills did.

Now, with the Colts sitting at 5-5 and fighting to stay in the playoff hunt, they will look to get their revenge on a 6-3 Bills team with the fifth-ranked offense and second-ranked defense in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast breakdown this big AFC matchup. The guys looked into how the Colts’ can handle the defensive pressure of the Bills, will Jonathan Taylor or Carson Wentz have more success on Sunday, how the Colts can contain Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and more.

Brandon and Andrew will also go over all of the Colts news from the week and go over the injury report leading up to the game. The Colts will need to be as healthy as possible heading into this huge game.

The show ends this week with the guys diving into the Week 11 slate of games and giving their picks for the winners around the NFL, as the Pick’em Standings sit at a dead heat.

