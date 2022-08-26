A Colts Podcast Discusses What Was Learned from Colts Camp

And just like that, the Indianapolis Colts have wrapped up training camp.

The Colts concluded camp at Grand Park on Thursday after five weeks of intense practice. The Colts had a lot to accomplish heading into camp with a new quarterback and a young group of wide receivers. After getting quite a bit of work done over the summer, the team now sets its sights on the regular season.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dove into everything that happened with the Colts over the past week. The guys start the episode by looking back at the Colts’ loss to the Detroit Lions and detailing what they learned. While a pair of wide receivers shined, concerns arose about the depth along the interior of the defensive line.

After recapping what happened at Lucas Oil Stadium last Saturday, Brandon and Andrew bring training camp to a close. Andrew was in Westfield again this week to take in all the action, and he shared what he saw from the sidelines. How has Matt Ryan progressed with his young wide receivers? Can the Colts’ defense be a top-five unit this season? Who won the position battles at the end of camp? All of those questions are answered in great detail.

The guys then pivot their attention to the Colts’ final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams are expected to play their starters for at least a half, setting up a dress rehearsal for both teams heading into the regular season. Brandon and Andrew discuss what they will be watching for on Saturday and what they want to see out of each unit.

After discussing all of the Colts news from the week, the guys catch up on all the news around the NFL. Suspensions, extensions, and injuries made headlines throughout the league over the past week as the regular season is right around the corner.

Finally, the show ends as Brandon and Andrew recap the last two episodes of HBO’s Hard Knocks documenting the behind-the-scenes footage as the Lions go through their first two preseason games.

