    November 11, 2021
    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Jaguars Matchup

    Brandon and Andrew give their insight on what to expect in this divisional showdown including if the Colts can protect Carson Wentz, continuing to Run the Damn Ball, how Trevor Lawrence’s ankle injury affects the Jags, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    After a mini-bye week for the Indianapolis Colts, it’s time to welcome another divisional rival to Lucas Oil Stadium.

    The Colts will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as both teams are coming off big wins. The Colts (4-5) are coming off an offensive explosion against the New York Jets while the Jaguars (2-6) are riding the momentum of their upset victory over the Buffalo Bills. While the Colts have had the better overall record most years, these two teams always play each other tough.

    On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast previewed the matchup as both teams look to get their second win in a row. The guys dove into all of the keys to this AFC South battle, including if the Colts can protect Carson Wentz against an aggressive Jaguars’ pass rush, continuing to Run the Damn Ball, how the ankle injury to Trevor Lawrence affects the Colts’ defensive game plan, and more.

    Brandon and Andrew also give their picks for the Week 10 slate of games and update the Pick’em Standings as we pass the halfway point of the season. All of the news surrounding the NFL from the week is discussed as well.

    Finally, the show ends with Bad Beats with Brandon to give you the best betting picks for this weekend’s games.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

