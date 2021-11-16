PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Jaguars

Brandon and Andrew breakdown the Colts’ victory to bring them to .500, including the Colts defense making a stop when it counts, the rookie pass rushers having an impact, the struggles of the Colts’ offense, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

While it wasn’t pretty at times, the Indianapolis Colts took care of business on Sunday as they took down the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-17.

The win brings the Colts to .500 for the first time all season, and the team sits a half-game back from the final Wild Card spot in the AFC.

On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast recapped the Colts’ victory at Lucas Oil Stadium. The guys dove into every from Sunday’s AFC South action, including the Colt’s defense stepping up when it counted, the impact made by Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, the struggles of the Colts’ offense, and more.

Brandon and Andrew also take a look at the Week 10 slate of games as upsets were present all around the league on Sunday. They also give updates on all of the news surrounding the NFL.

The show ends with the Colts Player of the Game going to a rookie who achieved a first in what hopes to be a very promising career for Indy.

