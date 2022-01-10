Skip to main content
PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Where Colts Go from Here After Jaguars Loss

Brandon and Andrew break down the Colts’ collapse in Jacksonville and talk about where the franchise stands after missing the playoffs.

Not many people expected what happened on Sunday.

All the Indianapolis Colts needed to do was beat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars, the team with the worst record in the league, and they would clinch a playoff berth.

But as the NFL loves to remind us every week, any team can win on any given week.

The Colts were dominated in every facet by the Jaguars, losing 26-11 and heading back to Indy with their tails between their legs. Instead of heading into the playoffs as a team no one wants to face, the Colts will be watching playoff football from the couch just like the rest of us. It’s a loss this team and the fanbase won’t soon forget.

On Sunday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast recapped a devasting loss for the Colts. The guys looked at everything from the game a discussed Carson Wentz crashing, the struggles of the offensive line, Trevor Lawrence having a career game against the Colts, and where the Colts go from here as they head into the offseason.

After talking about the Colts’ loss, the guys also take a look at the action from the Week 18 slate of games as the playoff fields are set for each conference. The show ends with Brandon and Andrew going over all of the news around the NFL as changes loom for teams who have experienced disappointing seasons.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

