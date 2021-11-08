PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Win vs. Jets

Brandon and Andrew breakdown the Colts’ dominant win over the Jets and cover a variety of topics, including Jonathan Taylor becoming a superstar, Carson Wentz bouncing back, the level of concern regarding the Colts’ pass defense, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

After their lone primetime game at Lucas Oil Stadium this season, the Indianapolis Colts are wishing they had plenty more.

The Colts had an offensive explosion on Thursday Night Football as they beat the New York Jets 45-30. The 45 points the Colts scored are the most the team has scored in the Frank Reich era, and the most since 2014. The Colts have also scored 30 points or more in four straight games for the first time since 2010.

On Sunday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast recapped the Colts’ performance over the Jets in another “don’t wash the jersey” episode. The guys discussed the emergence of Jonathan Taylor as a superstar, the bounce back performance by Carson Wentz, the heightened level of concern regarding the Colts’ pass defense, and more.

Brandon and Andrew also take a look at the Week 9 slate of games after a wild and unpredictable week in the NFL. They also recap all of the news around the league to get you caught up with everything surrounding the world of football.

Finally, the show ends with the Colts Player of the Game going to someone who will be keeping defensive coordinators up at night for a long time.

