    December 20, 2021
    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Discusses Enormous Ramifications from Colts’ Victory vs. Patriots

    Brandon and Andrew breakdown the Colts’ huge victory over the Patriots, sending a statement as they take over the fifth seed in the AFC.
    The Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots rivalry has been very lopsided as of late.

    Before their Week 15 matchup, the Patriots had won eight straight against the Colts, with Indy’s last win coming in 2009.

    That all changed Saturday night as the Colts beat the top-seeded Patriots 27-17 in a sold-out Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts were more physical at the line of scrimmage, more disruptive on defense, and sealed the game with their superstar running back.

    On Sunday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast breakdown the Colts’ big victory over the rival Patriots in another "don't wash the jersey" episode. The guys recap all of the elements from the matchup, including Jonathan Taylor having an MVP moment, Carson Wentz’s immense struggles, the Colts’ defense playing lights out, and much more.

    Brandon and Andrew also catch up on all the Colts news from the week as well as recap the latest episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts as the show follows the team during their bye week.

    Moving on from the Colts talk, the guys take a look at all of the other action from the Week 15 slate of games and recap the news around the NFL as the battle for the playoffs intensifies.

    Finally, the show ends with the Colts Player of the Game going to a guy that must be given MVP consideration for his incredible season.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) blocks New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) after intercepting the ball during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
