A Colts Podcast Dives into Colts Roster Cuts Ahead of 2022

Brandon and Andrew assess the Colts’ roster after final cuts were made and give their predictions for the upcoming NFL season.

With training camp and the preseason games in the rearview mirror, one of the hardest parts of the season for NFL teams took place this week.

All teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players by 4:00 pm ET. For some teams, the cuts were quick and simple. For others, tough decisions had to be made.

The Indianapolis Colts fall into the latter category. Every year, the Colts do a great job of gathering a good crop of undrafted free agents, making competition fierce for the last few spots on the roster. Assembling talent makes the team stronger overall, but makes roster decisions all the more difficult.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dive into the roster cuts made by the Colts this week. After recapping the Colts’ win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason finale, the guys look at the roster moves and give their opinions on the results. They talk about what cuts surprised them, where the strengths of the Colts are, and if the Colts should add talent in a particular area.

After dissecting the roster moves, Brandon and Andrew shift their focus toward the 2022 NFL season. The guys will predict the biggest storyline of the NFL season and give their picks for who will win the regular season awards. Who will Brandon and Andrew each pick for their Super Bowl matchup?

Moving on from their predictions, the guys tackle all of the news around the league in what was, once again, another crazy week in the NFL. From contract restructures and extensions getting done, to trades all around the league, to major injuries, the NFL news cycle is back in full force.

Finally, Brandon and Andrew recap the fourth episode of the season from HBO’s Hard Knocks as the Detroit Lions play their final preseason game of the season.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all year long as the go-to for all Colts’ news and insight throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at all things Colts throughout the 2022 season.

