PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Loss vs. Titans

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on the Colts falling to 0-3, including Wentz playing on two sprained ankles, the abandonment of the running game, what’s wrong with the defense, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Another disappointing performance by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday as they fell to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 25-16.

The loss drops the Colts’ record to 0-3 on the season, something that hasn’t happened since 2011. This is certainly not the start this team envisioned after high expectations coming into the year.

On Sunday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast gave their thoughts on the Colts’ loss and topics concerning how the offense was limited by the injured ankles of Carson Wentz, the Colts choosing to go away from a successful running game, the continuing issues with the Colts’ defense, and much more.

The guys also gave a recap of the Week Three slate of games and discussed all of the action surrounding the NFL this past week. Week Three certainly brought some drama for a number of the best teams around the league.

Finally, the episode ends with the Colts Player of the Gam going to a player who the Colts probably should have gotten more involved throughout the game.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs for a first down during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
