PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Discusses Big Changes for Colts Defense

With Matt Eberflus becoming the head coach of the Bears, Brandon and Andrew break down what this means for the Colts defense and who could be the next defensive coordinator.

The Indianapolis Colts knew that it was only a matter of time before their talented defensive coordinator would get an opportunity to run his own team.

Last Thursday, Matt Eberflus was hired to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears. Eberflus had spent the last four seasons as the Colts defensive coordinator, with the Colts finishing in the top 10 in scoring defense in three of those seasons. He now heads to the NFC North to try and turn around one of the NFL’s most historic franchises.

The departure by Eberflus leaves an important opening on the Colts coaching staff. The job has been in high demand already as the new defensive coordinator will lead a defense that has the likes of DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard, Kenny Moore II, and more.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast talk about the major changes coming to the Colts’ defense. The guys discuss the impact of Eberflus leaving and what the Bears are getting, the assistant coaches that will follow Eberflus to Chicago, the candidates to take over as the Colts defensive coordinator, and more.

After discussing the upcoming changes to the Colts’ defense, Brandon and Andrew recap a crazy Conference Championship weekend as the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams punched their tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

The guys end the show by recapping all of the news around the NFL as a pair of hall of fame quarterbacks retired, numerous coaches were hired, and a massive lawsuit was levied on the league.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.