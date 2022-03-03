Skip to main content

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Dives into Reich and Ballard’s Comments at Combine

Brandon and Andrew preview the NFL Scouting Combine and what the Colts brass had to say.

The NFL offseason is in full force as the NFL Scouting Combine descends on Indianapolis this week.

All 32 teams will be in Lucas Oil Stadium for the next four days as hundreds of prospects go through numerous on-field drills to show off their talents. These same prospects will also meet with all teams throughout the week as general managers and coaches get to know the players behind closed doors.

The Combine also presents the opportunity to hear from the general managers and coaches to get a sense of what is ahead for their respective teams. For the Indianapolis Colts, all eyes were on Chris Ballard and Frank Reich as big decisions for the franchise lie ahead.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast returned from a week off to preview the Combine and dissect what the Colts’ leaders had to say. The guys will dive into what Ballard and Reich had to say about the future of Carson Wentz, the coaching hires made within the past couple of weeks, the possibility of adding more playmakers to the roster, and more.

Brandon and Andrew will also go over the rest of the Colts news from the past couple of weeks. Included in the new coaching hires are a trio of former players that should make an impact on their respective position groups.

After the Colts talk, the guys will take a look at all of the news around the league and give updates on the latest trade rumors and hirings throughout the NFL.

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
