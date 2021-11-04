Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Jets Matchup

    Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on various topics surrounding the Week 9 matchup, including if Carson Wentz will rebound, Jonathan Taylor’s workload, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:

    Week 9 of the NFL season is upon us, and the Indianapolis Colts will be kicking off the week by hosting their long home primetime game of the season.

    The Colts will be welcoming the New York Jets to Lucas Oil Stadium this week on Thursday Night Football. Sporting a 3-5 record, the Colts are looking to rebound after an ugly collapse last week against the Tennessee Titans. The Jets come into this game at 2-5 after a shocking win against the Cincinnati Bengals with backup quarterback Mike White leading the way.

    On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast previewed the matchup as the Colts look to build back some momentum. The guys dove into numerous topics surrounding the game, including if Carson Wentz will bounce back, the number of touches we will see for Jonathan Taylor, how the Colts pass defense will fair against White and a hot Jets’ offense, and much more.

    After going over all the Colts news and getting you set for the matchup, Brandon and Andrew updated the Pick’em Standings after Week 8 and gave their predictions for the Week 9 slate of games around the NFL.

    Read More

    The show ends with the guys catching up on all of the news around the league as well as the segment Bad Beats with Brandon, giving all of the best bets for this weekend’s action.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17067575
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Jets Matchup

    just now
    USATSI_17067708
    News

    Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Jets Showdown

    1 hour ago
    Sep 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) catches the ball while New York Jets cornerback Pierre Desir (35) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Jets | Week 9| Predictions & Picks

    9 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) lifts Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) into the air after he scores a touchdown during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 34-31.
    News

    Colts, Jets Announce Final Injury Report for Week 9

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16832620
    News

    Colts’ DE Kwity Paye the X-Factor in Matchup with Jets

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17069222
    Film

    Wentzday: Colts’ QB Starts Fast, Ends Tragically in Loss to Titans

    Nov 2, 2021
    USATSI_17067586
    Film

    Carson Wentz's Poor Performance and 6 Other Observations from Colts-Titans

    Nov 2, 2021
    Oct 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Eli Mitchell (25) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium.
    News

    Colts vs. Jets: Week 9 Tuesday Injury Report

    Nov 2, 2021