PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Jets Matchup

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on various topics surrounding the Week 9 matchup, including if Carson Wentz will rebound, Jonathan Taylor’s workload, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Week 9 of the NFL season is upon us, and the Indianapolis Colts will be kicking off the week by hosting their long home primetime game of the season.

The Colts will be welcoming the New York Jets to Lucas Oil Stadium this week on Thursday Night Football. Sporting a 3-5 record, the Colts are looking to rebound after an ugly collapse last week against the Tennessee Titans. The Jets come into this game at 2-5 after a shocking win against the Cincinnati Bengals with backup quarterback Mike White leading the way.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast previewed the matchup as the Colts look to build back some momentum. The guys dove into numerous topics surrounding the game, including if Carson Wentz will bounce back, the number of touches we will see for Jonathan Taylor, how the Colts pass defense will fair against White and a hot Jets’ offense, and much more.

After going over all the Colts news and getting you set for the matchup, Brandon and Andrew updated the Pick’em Standings after Week 8 and gave their predictions for the Week 9 slate of games around the NFL.

The show ends with the guys catching up on all of the news around the league as well as the segment Bad Beats with Brandon, giving all of the best bets for this weekend’s action.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

