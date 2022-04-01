PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Dissects Revealing Words from Colts Brass

Brandon and Andrew dive into what the head decisions makers of the Colts had to say regarding the Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan trades as well as the rest of the offseason.

As free agency begins to slow down and the attention turns to the draft, the head decision-makers of each NFL franchise headed down to Palm Beach for the annual Owners Meetings.

These meetings are where decisions are made on the state of the NFL and rules changes are voted on for the upcoming season. It is also a time for us to hear from those in charge regarding the offseason moves that have been made up until this point.

The Owners Meetings saw all of the head decision-makers for the Indianapolis Colts give their thoughts on the offseason. Owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and head coach Frank Reich all had some interesting things to say about the state of the team.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dove into the comments made by the Colts brass that shed some light on the offseason moves. The guys dissected what they had to say regarding the late-season collapse and Carson Wentz trade, acquiring Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, the approach to free agency this offseason, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew also look at where the Colts currently stand in free agency and what positions the team could still be looking to add. While the initial waves of free agency have passed, the Colts will continue to look to add talent to the roster. The news regarding Tarik Glenn and John Fox is also discussed.

After the Colts news, the guys look at all of the recent signings and re-signings throughout the NFL as teams continue to add talent throughout free agency. The show ends with a recap of the rest of the news around the NFL to get you set as the NFL draft approaches.

