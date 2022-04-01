Skip to main content

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Dissects Revealing Words from Colts Brass

Brandon and Andrew dive into what the head decisions makers of the Colts had to say regarding the Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan trades as well as the rest of the offseason.

As free agency begins to slow down and the attention turns to the draft, the head decision-makers of each NFL franchise headed down to Palm Beach for the annual Owners Meetings.

These meetings are where decisions are made on the state of the NFL and rules changes are voted on for the upcoming season. It is also a time for us to hear from those in charge regarding the offseason moves that have been made up until this point.

The Owners Meetings saw all of the head decision-makers for the Indianapolis Colts give their thoughts on the offseason. Owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and head coach Frank Reich all had some interesting things to say about the state of the team.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dove into the comments made by the Colts brass that shed some light on the offseason moves. The guys dissected what they had to say regarding the late-season collapse and Carson Wentz trade, acquiring Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, the approach to free agency this offseason, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew also look at where the Colts currently stand in free agency and what positions the team could still be looking to add. While the initial waves of free agency have passed, the Colts will continue to look to add talent to the roster. The news regarding Tarik Glenn and John Fox is also discussed.

After the Colts news, the guys look at all of the recent signings and re-signings throughout the NFL as teams continue to add talent throughout free agency. The show ends with a recap of the rest of the news around the NFL to get you set as the NFL draft approaches.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all year long as the go-to for all Colts’ news and insight throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at all things Colts throughout the 2022 offseason.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-Order Our Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11th. Only $8.99 with the code "draft".

Frank Reich and Carson Wentz Washington Commanders
News

How does Frank Reich Feel about former Colts QB Carson Wentz?

By HH Staff7 hours ago
USATSI_17241634
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

By Zach Hicks11 hours ago
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs with the ball en route to a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

Colts Free Agency Top-20 Big Board: Best of the Rest

By Jake ArthurMar 30, 2022
USATSI_17236007
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

By Zach HicksMar 30, 2022
Christian Watson Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft
News

Best Draft Fit for Colts at No. 42 per ESPN?

By HH StaffMar 30, 2022
Feb 8, 2007; Kapolei, HI, USA; Indianapolis Colts players Tarik Glenn (78), Marvin Harrison (88), Peyton Manning (18), Reggie Wayne (87) and Jeff Saturday (68) pose with hula dancers Aureuna Tseu, left, and Keao Crabbe at AFC Team Photo Day at the JW Marriott Ihilani Resort & Spa at Ko Olina. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Left Tackle Joins Teammates in Ring of Honor

By Andrew MooreMar 29, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Colts Now Betting Favorites to Land All-Pro Defensive Back

By Jake ArthurMar 29, 2022
Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts Introduction Atlanta Falcons Trade
News

ESPN's NFL Power Rankings Not Impressed with Colts

By HH StaffMar 29, 2022