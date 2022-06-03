PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Discusses Kenny Moore II Contract, Colts OTAs

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on if the Pro Bowler deserves a raise and give insight into the spring practices.

The Indianapolis Colts are well into their offseason program as the calendar turns to June. OTAs are in full swing as the team prepares for mandatory minicamp next week.

While most of the team is on the practice field during these voluntary sessions, one notable name that is not is cornerback Kenny Moore II. It has been reported that Moore is not participating because he is unhappy with his current contract.

Moore signed a four-year, $33 million contract extension with $9 million guaranteed after the 2018 season. Since then, he has become a Pro Bowler and arguably the best slot cornerback in the NFL. Because of this, he would like to be compensated as such instead of sitting as the 27th highest paid cornerback in the league.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dive into the situation regarding Moore’s contract. The guys discuss whether or not Moore deserves a pay raise and if the Colts will give him a new contract as mandatory minicamp is only one week away.

After the conversation regarding Moore, Brandon and Andrew shift their attention to Colts OTAs as they provide an update on what’s happening on the field. How does Matt Ryan look with his new team? Have there been any standouts among the young wide receiving core? Does Julian Blackmon have a chance to return for training camp? All of those questions are answered.

To end the episode, the guys shift gears to talk about the news around the league. From extensions to retirements, there has been plenty of action around the NFL.

