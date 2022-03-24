Skip to main content

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Dissects Matt Ryan Trade

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on what Matt Ryan brings to the Colts, what grade the trade should receive, what’s next for the Colts this offseason, and more.

The biggest domino of the offseason has finally fallen for the Indianapolis Colts.

There is a new QB1 in town as the Colts traded for quarterback Matt Ryan on Monday. The Colts gave up a 2022 third-round pick to acquire Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, the franchise where he played the first 14 years of his career. After wondering who would possibly be the Colts’ new starting quarterback for the last week, patience brought the Colts the best option they could have gotten.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dove into the massive trade that saw the Colts get their new quarterback. The guys talk about a variety of topics surrounding the deal, including how the trade came to be, what Ryan brings to the Colts, their grades for the trade, and much more.

While the Colts now have a new starting quarterback, there is still more to be done this offseason. After breaking down the trade for Ryan, the guys take a look at what the next moves need to be for the Colts as free agency continues. They also give an update on the Colts’ free agents who have signed with other teams over the past week as well.

Moving on from the Colts talk, Brandon and Andrew turn their attention to all of the moves around the rest of the NFL landscape. Huge trades involving Deshaun Watson and Tyreek Hill are discussed as well as the rest of the major signings around the league.

The show ends with the rest of the news around the league to catch you up on everything that has happened in the ever-changing world of the NFL.

