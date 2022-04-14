PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Possible Offensive Draft Picks by Colts

Brandon and Andrew are joined by Zach Hicks to talk about the Colts’ draft needs on the offensive side of the ball and who is most likely to end up in Indy.

The NFL Draft is fast approaching as the first round kicks off in 15 days.

The draft is when the Indianapolis Colts are at their best. Under general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts have focused on acquiring the majority of their talent through the draft. 15 of the projected 22 starters for the Colts at this time were drafted by the team.

For the 2022 draft, the offensive side of the ball is sure to be a focus for Indy. Questions remain at wide receiver, tight end, and depth along the offensive line. So, what can we expect from the Colts in these areas?

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dove into the offensive prospects for the Colts. Brandon and Andrew are joined by Horseshoe Huddle Lead Analyst Zach Hicks to discuss who the Colts might be interested in taking. Will the Colts address wide receiver with their first pick? Can we expect an athletic tight end to join the offense? Are the Colts out of the quarterback market even with Matt Ryan in the fold? All of those questions are answered.

After breaking down the Colts’ offensive draft prospects, the guys catch up on what the Colts have been doing in free agency the past couple of weeks. The Colts also may not be done either, as they give the latest on the news that cornerback Stephon Gilmore has visited with the Colts.

To end the show, Brandon and Andrew shift their attention to the rest of the NFL as they update the news around the league. Massive contract extensions and trades have created headlines throughout the league, and the guys have it all covered.

