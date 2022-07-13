Skip to main content

A Colts Podcast Predicts How Colts’ Defense Will Perform in 2022

Brandon and Andrew discuss the additions of Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore, if Kwity Paye will take the next step, Darius Leonard’s injury status, and more.

Two weeks from today, veterans for the Indianapolis Colts will be reporting for training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Ind.

The Colts are one of the few teams with high expectations coming into the 2022 season. While the offensive system will see some tweaks with Matt Ryan now under center, the Colts are implementing a new defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. While the scheme will have some differences, the same principles of pressuring the quarterback and creating turnovers will be at the forefront.

On Tuesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast previewed the Colts' defense and how they expect them to perform in the upcoming season. The guys looked at a variety of topics surrounding the Colts defense, including the impact the additions of Yannick Ngakoue and Stephon Gilmore will have, if Kwity Paye and others can take the next step, concerns about Darius Leonard’s injury status heading into the season, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew also went through the various Colts who made ESPN’s rankings of the top 10 players at their position group. The rankings were determined by a survey of over 50 NFL executives, coaches, scouts, and players around the league. The guys looked at where the Colts were ranked and gave their thoughts on whether the ranking was fair or not.

Finally, the show ends with a recap of the news around the NFL as training camps draw near for all 32 franchises.

