PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reacts to Khari Willis’ Retirement

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on the shocking news of the day and dissect where the Colts go from here at safety.

While the Indianapolis Colts are now on break until training camp, that does not necessarily mean that the news has stopped.

It took less than one week for the Colts to be back in the news as safety Khari Willis announced his retirement on Wednesday. The third-year defensive back made the announcement on his Instagram page.

Below is the message Willis posted, thanking the Colts organization and fans for their support.

“I'd first like to thank the Indianapolis Colts organization for granting me the opportunity to compete in the National Football League the past three years. I've built lifelong relationships with numerous teammates, coaches and support staff that have impacted me greatly. The lessons that I've learned in this phase of my life will be valuable for me in my next chapter. With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I thank all of my family, friends and those who have supported me on this journey thus far and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life. I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose. Thank you all for your support over the years. God Bless.”

Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast took to the airways on Wednesday night to react to the news as the Colts lose their starting strong safety. The guys talked about the kind of person and player that Willis was as well as the impact he had on the organization.

As is life in the NFL, the ‘next man up’ mentality takes over as the Colts will now need to replace Willis in the starting lineup. Brandon and Andrew review the possible options and give their opinions on who starts Week 1. Will veteran Rodney McLeod take over the reins? Does rookie Nick Cross find himself starting his first career NFL game? The guys give all the answers in this abbreviated episode.

