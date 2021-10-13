PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Loss vs. Ravens

Brandon and Andrew breakdown the Colts’ devastating loss on Monday Night Football to the Ravens, including the collapse of the defensive, the impact of Rodrigo Blankenship’s injury, the performance of the Colts’ offense, and much more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Pain.

There’s no better way to describe how the Indianapolis Colts felt after blowing a 25-9 lead in the fourth quarter to lose 31-25 in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens.

Instead of celebrating a potential season-changing victory, the Colts are 1-4 and have no margin for error if they wish to make the playoffs.

On Tuesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast dive into what exactly happened to cause the Colts to fall in such a devasting way. The guys discuss a variety of different topics, including how the defense collapsed in the fourth quarter, how the injury to kicker Rodrigo Blankenship’s hip had an impact, the play calling choices of Frank Reich, and much more.

After making sense of the Colts’ defeat, Brandon and Andrew take a look at the rest of the NFL games from Week 5 and update you on all of the latest news surrounding the league.

The show ends with the Colts Player of the Game going to someone who had their best performance as a Colt.

