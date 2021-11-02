PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Loss to Titans

Brandon and Andrew breakdown the gutting loss by the Colts on Sunday, including the collapse of Carson Wentz, Frank Reich’s questionable play-calling, the continued woes of the pass defense, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts got off to a hot start on Sunday but couldn’t hold on as they dropped to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 34-31 in overtime.

This was a must-win game for the Colts if they wanted to have a chance at the division crown, but now sitting at 3-5, the Colts will more than likely need to go on a run to end the season if they wish to make the playoffs.

On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast recapped the game between the two AFC South foes and dissected what went wrong for the Colts. The topics included the play of quarterback Carson Wentz and how he regressed in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Reich’s questionable play-calling throughout the game, the ease at which the Titans could move the ball down the field through the air, and much more.

After going over the latest Colts news, the guys will also recap the scores from the Week 8 slate of games and give their takes on the action over the weekend. All of this, plus all the news around the NFL and the Colts Player of the Game award.

