Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Loss to Titans

    Brandon and Andrew breakdown the gutting loss by the Colts on Sunday, including the collapse of Carson Wentz, Frank Reich’s questionable play-calling, the continued woes of the pass defense, and more. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts got off to a hot start on Sunday but couldn’t hold on as they dropped to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 34-31 in overtime.

    This was a must-win game for the Colts if they wanted to have a chance at the division crown, but now sitting at 3-5, the Colts will more than likely need to go on a run to end the season if they wish to make the playoffs.

    On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast recapped the game between the two AFC South foes and dissected what went wrong for the Colts. The topics included the play of quarterback Carson Wentz and how he regressed in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Reich’s questionable play-calling throughout the game, the ease at which the Titans could move the ball down the field through the air, and much more.

    After going over the latest Colts news, the guys will also recap the scores from the Week 8 slate of games and give their takes on the action over the weekend. All of this, plus all the news around the NFL and the Colts Player of the Game award.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Read More

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17069016
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Loss to Titans

    51 seconds ago
    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws the ball as he's brought down in the end zone by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The pass was intercepted and ran in for a touchdown by Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24).
    News

    Colts' Carson Wentz Explains Decision Making On Overtime Turnover

    10 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Lacking Ability to Finish, Colts Kicking Themselves Over Opportunities Lost

    12 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) stops Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 154
    News

    Positional Grades: Colts vs. Titans

    13 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) runs the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
    Film

    Potential Lost Season Gives the Colts Clarity at Key Positions

    14 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Greg Mabin (30) brings down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Colts, Jets Announce Initial Injuries for Week 9

    15 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) is carted off the field following an injury Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Colts Make Roster Moves, Sam Ehlinger Becomes Backup QB

    16 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) gets sacked during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 131
    News

    How Much Each Colt Saw the Field vs. Titans

    16 hours ago