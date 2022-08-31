Another Big Hurdle Cleared by Shaquille Leonard

Indianapolis Colts all-everything linebacker Shaquille Leonard was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and added to the active 53-man roster on Tuesday.

That in itself was no surprise as head coach Frank Reich said repeatedly the team was reluctant to keep Leonard out of team activities until after Week 4 of the season.

The question remained, how long will it take for Leonard to be a full participant in practice and be ready to play.

We got a partial answer to that question on Wednesday as Leonard joined his teammates on the field.

"Shaquille Leonard is practicing today for the Colts," reported Zak Keefer on Twitter. "Big step towards Week 1."

The rest of the question... how long will it take Leonard to be ready for game action remains to be seen. But Reich reiterated this week that Leonard has done everything within his power to play Week 1.

Reich gave some insight to Leonard's timetable on Sunday when he was asked about Leonard's return (before he came off PUP).

"Shaq, from the start of OTAs, from the start of training camp has been the consummate pro," said Reich on Sunday. "His maturity as a leader, his maturity as a professional has been on full display."

"I don’t think he could’ve done one ounce more or one thing more any better to prepare himself to have the quickest comeback that he can have."

"Now, it’s just a question of when he can get cleared, to get off of PUP and get back on the practice field. How long is that going to take once he gets back on the practice field?"

"I’m not sure the number of days. We could project about that. I think that’s probably not worth doing. I know this, that Shaq has done everything possible to make that time – whatever that time is – as short as possible."

"He’s been a great pro and a great leader."

The great pro and great leader is back on the practice field.

That's a big sign that Leonard will be ready to face the Houston Texans on September 11th to open the season.