Colts' Anthony Richardson 'Thankful' to Return to Field vs. Broncos
309 days.
It has been 309 long days since Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was taken down to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium, spraining the AC joint in his throwing shoulder. The injury would cost Richardson the rest of his rookie season, taking the young quarterback out of live-game action.
Until today. Richardson returns to the field this afternoon as the Colts take on the Denver Broncos to open the 2024 preseason. To say Richardson is excited to get back out there in front of the thousands of Colts' faithful would be a massive understatement.
“It'll be great," Richardson said about returning to the field. "I get to run out in front of the supporters and the fans again. They can see me live once again. So, it's a blessing. I'm thankful that Coach Shane (Steichen) is letting me play this game and I get to go out there and make a few plays.”
The Colts starters are expected to play a couple of series against the Broncos before the second team enters the game. A couple of series will allow Richardson and the rest of the starters to knock off the rust that comes with not playing live football for months. Count head coach Shane Steichen as someone enthused to see Richardson make his return to the field.
"He's very excited," Steichen relayed about Richardson. "I can't wait. I'm happy for him to get back out there. It's been a long process for him going through his rehab, but he's attacked it the right way every day, and so to get him back out there with the guys on Sunday is going to be awesome.”
Richardson played in only four regular season games last season before suffering the shoulder injury. While it was a small sample size, Richardson's flashes showed a player with an immense ceiling. That potential is one of the reasons why the Colts are so high on the kid they took with the No.4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Another reason is the incredible work ethic Richardson possesses. Richardson has demonstrated an obsession with his craft from the moment he was drafted, wanting to be the best player he can be. The way he attacked his rehab, combined with his efforts to improve the mental aspect of his game while sidelined, has impressed everyone within the Colts organization.
Richardson's return to the field is a culmination of all the hard work done over the last 10 months. While Richardson will not be in the game for long, the quarterback wants to demonstrate he is not only back but ahead of where he was the last time he took a snap under center.
“Just prove to myself that the hard work I've been putting in is definitely paying off," Richardson explained. "Just me executing the offensive game plan. Just me executing my position. Just being out there and just enjoying it.”
Now that Richardson has returned to the field, the goal is to stay there. No longer will Richardson be in a red non-contact jersey, and Sunday's game will be the first time the quarterback will be exposed to hits since the injury. However, neither Richardson nor the Colts are concerned with his ability to take those hits if they occur.
“I've been doing a lot of different things just to prepare myself for the contact of this sport," Richardson revealed. "I don't think there's anything that people should be worried about because I'm not worried about getting hit or anything. I'm 100 percent ready. My shoulder can handle it. So, this is more so just being back on the field and just playing football again.”
Richardson staying healthy is paramount to his continued development and the success of the Colts. How Richardson should be used in the Colts' offense to protect him from injury has been debated all offseason. He knows he needs to protect himself better by sliding and has already incorporated it into his game.
“Oh yeah, for sure," Richardson laughed when asked if he would be sliding. "I showcased it last practice. I've been working – I've been trying to take care of myself.”
Richardson has taken care of himself during the offseason and has produced an impressive last few weeks on the practice field. Richardson has led an explosive Colts' offense throughout training camp. He has routinely found his receivers deep down the field, displaying great timing and chemistry with his weapons.
That does not mean the Colts' defense has not made their fair share of plays as well. Kenny Moore II made an impressive interception of Richardson on Friday, watching Richardson's eyes and jumping in front of the pass at the last second. The daily battle between Richardson and the defense is something the quarterback embraces.
“Man, I've been waiting on (playing another defense) because our defense, they give me headaches sometimes," Richardson remarked with a smile. "But no, it's all about making us better as a team, making me better. They’re veteran guys. I love playing against our defense, but it's time for a new opponent.”
After three weeks of going up against his teammates, Richardson finally gets that chance today. It may only be for a couple of series, but #5 is making his long-awaited return. And the Colts hope Richardson's return is for good.
