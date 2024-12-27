Colts' Anthony Richardson, Five Others Questionable vs Giants
The Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report before a road clash with the cross-conference foe New York Giants.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (toe), linebacker Jaylon Carlies (shoulder), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), guard Quenton Nelson (ankle), and second-year cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) were all questionable for Sunday's bout. Their statuses will be ones to monitor over the weekend.
The biggest news is the status of quarterback Anthony Richardson, who missed a second-straight practice with a back/foot injury. While Indianapolis hasn't officially ruled him out, it is concerning that Richardson won't get any practice in before heading to MetLife Stadium.
If Richardson can't suit up, backup veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco will step in against New York. In six games played, Flacco has 113/170 completions (66.5%) for 1,167 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions. Whether Richardson or Flacco starts might not matter with how atrocious New York is against the ground game (second-worst in the NFL - 142.6 yards allowed per game).
Richardson's status will be the top name to monitor for this matchup on Sunday. Can the Colts avoid a trap game and stay level at 8-8, possibly leaning heavily on Jonathan Taylor again? We'll see what happens with the quarterback situation in Indianapolis, with Richardson and Flacco having completely different styles for Steichen to morph his offense around.
