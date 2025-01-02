Colts Report Casts Doubt on Anthony Richardson Starting vs Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts released their Thursday injury report ahead of their season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The one blemish is a prominent name, quarterback Anthony Richardson (back).
Richardson missed last week against the New York Giants in an epic 45-33 loss to the league's worst team. While the assumption is that Richardson may have lost as the starter too, backup field general Joe Flacco didn't fare much better with three turnovers.
The Colts are heading into their final home game of the season and want to give the fans who support them a win, especially after last week's debacle; it also is best for Richardson's development if he plays rather than sits with injury, if even for one game before the offseason to possibly build confidence with a solid showing.
This game might mark the last time multiple Indianapolis front office members, coaches, and players link up as a unit. It's difficult to forecast the decisions that Jim Irsay and Co. will make for the future of the franchise with a meaningless game remaining, the Colts can only handle what's in front of them, and the last thing Shane Steichen or Chris Ballard want is a horrible loss to the 4-12 Jaguars at home.
If that occurs, all possible changes might be on the table.
