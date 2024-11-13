Colts Name Anthony Richardson Starting QB for Rest of Season
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced on Wednesday that Anthony Richardson was returning as the team's starting quarterback against the New York Jets and would remain the starter for the rest of the season. The move comes two weeks after the Colts benched Richardson for veteran Joe Flacco.
Steichen revealed that Richardson's benching was because the young quarterback needed to raise his level of detail in everything he did throughout the week. Whether it was in the classroom, during walkthroughs, at practice, or in the weight room, it all needed to be better and taken more seriously by Richardson.
The Colts head coach has seen tremendous strides in Richardson's level of detail in all areas over the last two weeks and feels that Richardson now understands what it means to be a pro and the starting quarterback of an NFL franchise. Because of Richardson's rapid improvement, Steichen determined it was time to reinsert the kid they selected with the No.4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft back into the lineup.
Steichen insisted the decision to return to Richardson as the starter was not impacted by the play of Flacco. Flacco has struggled since being named the starter, throwing for two touchdowns and four interceptions while boasting a 0-2 record. The decision was made because Richardson has shown he can lead this team and will put in the necessary work moving forward.
Richardson will not need to look over his shoulder wondering if Flacco will take the starting job back. Steichen made it clear to Richardson that he is the starter the rest of the way, and the team believes he can be the franchise quarterback they desperately need.
Richardson will also need to show improvement on the field. Richardson has thrown for 958 yards, four touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2024. His 44.4% completion percentage is the worst in the league, and Richardson must demonstrate he can hit the layup throws to keep the offense on track.
The Colts quarterback roller coaster has taken another turn with Richardson back at the helm. It will be up to Richardson, Steichen, and the Colts organization to ensure there is a plan in place moving forward and to execute that plan if they want Richardson and his second stint as the starter to be successful.
