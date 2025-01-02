Colts' Anthony Richardson Status Remains Uncertain for Jaguars Clash
After Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out of last week's contest vs. the New York Giants, his status looks in question again ahead of their upcoming Week 18 matchup.
According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Richardson will not be practicing for the Colts on Thursday. It will be his third straight practice session missed, alongside two estimated practices, putting some concern about his availability to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars for the season finale.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson was out of action last week due to severe back spasms, effectively placing veteran Joe Flacco in line to start for the sixth time this season. The day ended with a 33-45 loss vs. the Giants to kill the Colts' playoff chances for the fourth straight year.
While it was initially mentioned that Richardson had back soreness from head coach Shane Steichen, the issue seemed to go deeper than what the surface showed, as the second-year quarterback later mentioned he "couldn't even stand up" leading into last week's game vs. New York. Considering the Colts are out of the playoff picture with one game to go, Indianapolis could opt to go the safer route and sit their 22-year-old signal caller to mitigate risk if he's not 100%.
It remains to be seen if Flacco would be in line to start once again if Richardson was ruled out for his second-straight game, as third-string signal-caller Sam Ehlinger could have a chance to suit up to switch things up on the offensive side of the ball with one game left to go.
Regardless, Richardson will have two more days to get cleared for the Colts' bout vs. Jaguars, but as of now, his chances of getting the nod are looking pretty slim.
The Colts and Jaguars kick off in Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 PM ET on Sunday.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.