Colts' Anthony Richardson Top of NFL in Passing Ability
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has had an up-and-down sophomore season in the NFL. However, the second-year field general is coming off a spectacular fourth-quarter game-winning drive against the New England Patriots to move to 6-7.
With the bye week in tow, Richardson and Shane Steichen's offense will have an opportunity to rest ahead of the Denver Broncos (8-5). Pro Football Focus' Khaled Elsayed had 32 thoughts on each NFL team, here's what he had to say about Richardson after Week 13.
No player has a higher percentage of big-time throws than the 7.4% posted by Anthony Richardson.- Khaled Elsayed | Pro Football Focus
Richardson's completion percentage this year is a bit shaky, resting at 47.4% on 102/215 passes. However, Richardson is on the right track and utilizes plenty of his legs to open things up in the passing attack. The biggest thing as a pure quarterback he must fix is the easy/intermediate throws.
Richardson has no issues with the big moment or huge throws to gain momentum in a pinch. Just look at his performances against teams like the Houston Texans, New York Jets, and Patriots. This innate ability for the big throws makes Richardson so hard to defend.
Once the Colts get back wide receiver Josh Downs to complement Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and A.D. Mitchell, it will help Richardson's quicker throws and boost the youngster's completion percentage.
The Colts have plenty to consider as they rest up for Week 14. However, despite a favorable remaining schedule, Richardson and Co. can't let up with every game being 'must-win' to finish 2024. We'll see if the Colts can complete an improbable five-game winning streak to finish at 10-7.
