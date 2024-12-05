Pundit Labels Colts' Anthony Richardson a 'Winner'
The Indianapolis Colts (6-7) are approaching their Week 14 bye before facing off against the Denver Broncos (8-5). The biggest story for Indy is the recent play of quarterback Anthony Richardson. The young field general now has three solid performances and two fourth-quarter comebacks (New York Jets and New England Patriots).
After leading the Colts to a road win against the Drake Maye-led Patriots, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano highlights Richardson as a winner for his performance.
"Richardson got his second chance with the Indianapolis Colts because veteran Joe Flacco didn’t provide the magic he had for the Cleveland Browns last season. But Richardson may have benefited from standing on the sideline for a few weeks after doing too much on the field and not learning from his mistakes."- Gilberto Manzano | Sports Illustrated
Since returning from the benching for then-starter Joe Flacco, Richardson is a different quarterback, logging 43/82 (52.4%) for 553 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Richardson also has 29 carries for 141 rushing yards (4.8 average) and three more scores and has powered the running game at times.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson's completion percentage woes need to improve, but he's on the right track to hitting his stride at the perfect time of the season. Indy doesn't have the greatest odds to make the postseason, but it's possible if Richardson can summon his performances against the Jets and Patriots.
Manzano continues on Richardson.
Richardson might never be a consistent passer, but opposing defenses struggle with his size and athleticism. The New England Patriots knew the 6'4," 244-pound Richardson was going to keep the ball on the game-winning two-point conversion and they still couldn’t stop him.- Gilberto Manzano | Sports Illustrated
Richardson earned the 'winner' designation for Manzano's piece against the Patriots. While New England isn't much of an obstacle, Richardson has had to rise from the ashes of adversity to get to this point, so topping it off with the game on the line and the ball in his hands was poetic.
Richardson has the size, talent, and IQ to make the most of any offensive play. If there can be more consistency from his offensive weapons and continued progression from the line, Richardson might have an amazing opportunity to string together enough wins for an improbable playoff spot.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.