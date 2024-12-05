Colts' Anthony Richardson Leads QBs in Worrisome Stat
Since Anthony Richardson returned to his role as starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, the second-year signal-caller has showcased some appealing big plays and performances to make the case that he can be the franchise guy under center in Indianapolis moving forward.
Yet, despite Richardson's improved play across his most recent three starts, it hasn't been totally perfect. He's remained able to be an explosive weapon as a two-way threat on any given play, but accuracy issues and inconsistencies have persisted throughout-- as shown by his 52.4% completion percentage.
However, in the defense of Richardson, an advanced statistic makes the case that not all the blame should be presented solely onto him for his seemingly underwhelming accuracy.
According to @PattonAnalytics on X, the Colts quarterback is first in the NFL impacted by drops in terms of EPA. Without drops, Richardson's EPA per play would see a league-leading increase of +0.16, with Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow trailing not too far behind.
Richardson's total drops don't stack up quite as high as some of the other candidates on the list at just 12 (Burrow leading the list with 21), but the significance of those drops has been steep for the Colts quarterback.
The drops were on display in last week's contest vs. the New England Patriots, especially in the fourth quarter, when tight end Kylen Granson and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell each had some noteworthy ones late in the game, effectively adding some increased drama to what would eventually be an Indianapolis victory.
For Richardson to continue his upward trend of progression, he'll have to get some added help from his pass catchers and their consistency. Especially heading into a critical four-game stretch that will make or break their playoff chances, this offense can't afford to make the same mistakes.
Richardson and the Colts offense will have an extra week to get on the same page thanks to their upcoming bye and will have a must-win game in the week following against the Denver Broncos in the Mile High.
