The 10 QBs most impacted by drops:



1. Anthony Richardson: +0.16

2. Jordan Love: +0.14

3. Joe Burrow: +0.13

4. Sam Darnold: +0.13

5. Jayden Daniels: +0.13

6. Trevor Lawrence: +0.12

7. Aaron Rodgers: +0.12

8. CJ Stroud: +0.11

9. Baker Mayfield: +0.10

10. Brock Purdy: +0.10 pic.twitter.com/XQDwhYJLVR