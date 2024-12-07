Colts' Zaire Franklin: 'Anthony is the Best Player on Our Team'
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been his best in recent weeks, most notably with multiple fourth-quarter game-winning moments against the New York Jets and New England Patriots. However, it's assumed names like running back Jonathan Taylor, guard Quenton Nelson, or defensive tackle DeForest Buckner are the best players on the team.
Linebacker and team captain Zaire Franklin believes otherwise and stated it on his show with teammate E.J. Speed, The Trenches Show.
Franklin stated: "Spoiler alert, Anthony is the best player on our team. And he's playing good ball, and he's winning games." As previously stated, Richardson has been the catalyst to victories that the Colts otherwise don't obtain. Franklin continued: "Guess what? Sunday (against Patriots), he was the difference."
Running back Taylor has a legitimate argument as the best player but hasn't played at an elite level in 2024. So far through 10 games, he's tallied up 804 rushing yards on 186 attempts (4.3 average) and six total touchdowns (one receiving, five rushing). Multiple times in the year, whether due to Taylor or the offensive line, the ground attack has been propelled by Richardson instead.
Franklin might be onto something, as Richardson is responsible for 11 of Indy's 28 offensive touchdowns in the 2024 campaign. He's also accounted for 1,894 of the 4,246 offensive yards (44.6%), proving Franklin right.
Richardson needs to iron out multiple facets of his game, most prominently the completion percentage, which sits at a gross 47.4. He can also smooth out the turnovers, as he's accumulated nine interceptions and fumbles. For Indy to finish at 10-7 and make the postseason, Richardson has to be better in these regards.
Richardson's future is fleshing out in live action, and teammates are taking notice. The metrics display Richardson as the most explosive, dangerous, and consistent weapon for Shane Steichen's offense. We'll see if Richardson can hit the best stride of his career to finish 2024 with a five-game winning streak.
