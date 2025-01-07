Colts' Anthony Richardson Reveals His Biggest Year Two Improvement
Second-year Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had a far-from-ideal sophomore campaign in 2024. Between his inconsistent play, mid-season benching, and injury concerns that spanned through the entire season, it wasn't the performance fans had hoped to see from their fourth-overall selection signal caller.
Yet, even through the trials and tribulations suffered from Richardson, it wasn't a year without learning experiences and growth from the Colts' young quarterback.
During the Colts' end-of-season press availability on Monday, Richardson was asked what he viewed his biggest improvement as across his second year, dishing out an interesting answer:
“I think being intentional, honestly," Richardson stated. "Sometimes you do something for so long, it's like, okay, that's routine, that's natural. When you know, like, okay, I can do that with my eyes closed. But to get better, I feel like you have to be intentional about every single thing you're doing, every minute of the day. You can't just let it just fly by because you've been doing it for so long. So, I think just being intentional. That's something I definitely learned about this year or this past season. I'm definitely looking forward to this year just being intentional about every single thing no matter what.”
Through 11 starts, Richardson had 1,814 passing yards on a bleak 47.7% completion rate, combined with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The 22-year-old did showcase a collection of flashes of athleticism and traits needed to be a franchise quarterback, but without the consistency there, questions about his future and long-term fit with the team inevitably came about.
Yet, Richardson's maturity seems to have taken some steps forward. The process towards becoming an elite NFL quarterback is an extensive one, and for a project quarterback like the Florida product was hyped up to be in 2022, being intentional and dedicated to doing what it takes to reach the peak of the mountain is a critical component of his development.
The on-field mechanics do need some clear tweaking. Richardson's accuracy and decision-making still need to take considerable strides before the confidence truly solidifies around his status as the Colts' franchise quarterback. His overwhelming physical traits are apparent, but to become one of the top guys at his craft, being an athlete is only half of it.
Needless to say, this coming offseason is expected to be the most crucial of Richardson's young career. Only time will tell how the results will look for his third year in Indianapolis.
