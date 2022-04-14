Skip to main content

Report: Athletic Freak CB Scheduled to Visit Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to get a visit from one of the most athletic cornerbacks in the draft.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to a report from Ari Meirov, the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to visit with cornerback Tariq Woolen out of UTSA on Thursday.

"UTSA CB Tariq Woolen had a visit with the Panthers and Raiders this week and is scheduled to visit with the Colts tomorrow, per source," wrote Meirov on Twitter. "Woolen ran a blazing 4.26 40-yard dash at the combine at 6'4 and 205 pounds. Considered a likely day two pick."

Woolen's combine numbers speak for themselves. Running 4.26 at 6'4 and 205 pounds makes him eligible for the "freak" category of athletes heading into the NFL this year.

Woolen also measured 33 5/8" arms... good for an offensive tackle, let alone a cornerback and a 42 inch vertical jump.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has this to say of Woolen:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Woolen has shown growth over his two years at cornerback but he's still raw and needs time to get where he needs to go. He has an exceptionally rare blend of size, length and speed to contest catches on all three levels of the field if a team can develop his technique. -- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com 

ESPN has Woolen ranked as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 75 prospect. NFL Mock Draft Database has also has Woolen as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 72 overall.

If the Colts target Woolen, they could gamble that he would still be available with their third-round pick, No. 73 overall draft pick obtained in the Carson Wentz trade.

Using their second pick on a cornerback means wide receiver or offensive tackle didn't get addressed early in the draft, but a player with the physical traits of Woolen may be too tough to pass up.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
UTSA Roadrunners
UTSA Roadrunners

Oct 12, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Marcel Dabo (GER) runs in the 40-yard dash during the NFL International Combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
News

Colts Visit with EuroLeague Defensive MVP

By Jake Arthur10 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (right) catches a 52 yard pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (left) during the first quarter of the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Possible Offensive Draft Picks by Colts

By Andrew Moore11 hours ago
Feb 6, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; NFC cornerback Stephon Gilmore of the Carolina Panthers (9) looks on against the AFC during the third quarter during the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Colts Visited with Free-Agent CB Stephon Gilmore Wednesday

By Jake Arthur16 hours ago
USATSI_17247116
Draft

5 Small-School Prospects to Watch for the Colts

By Zach Hicks21 hours ago
USATSI_17825061
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Thomas Booker, DT, Stanford

By Zach Hicks23 hours ago
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia tight end Jelani Woods (TE20) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

Which Draft Prospects are the Colts Interested In?

By Jake ArthurApr 13, 2022
Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Have the Colts Done Enough to Fix the Pass Rush?

By Andrew MooreApr 13, 2022
USATSI_16971122
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

By Zach HicksApr 12, 2022