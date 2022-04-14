Report: Athletic Freak CB Scheduled to Visit Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to get a visit from one of the most athletic cornerbacks in the draft.

According to a report from Ari Meirov, the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to visit with cornerback Tariq Woolen out of UTSA on Thursday.

"UTSA CB Tariq Woolen had a visit with the Panthers and Raiders this week and is scheduled to visit with the Colts tomorrow, per source," wrote Meirov on Twitter. "Woolen ran a blazing 4.26 40-yard dash at the combine at 6'4 and 205 pounds. Considered a likely day two pick."

Woolen's combine numbers speak for themselves. Running 4.26 at 6'4 and 205 pounds makes him eligible for the "freak" category of athletes heading into the NFL this year.

Woolen also measured 33 5/8" arms... good for an offensive tackle, let alone a cornerback and a 42 inch vertical jump.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein has this to say of Woolen:

Woolen has shown growth over his two years at cornerback but he's still raw and needs time to get where he needs to go. He has an exceptionally rare blend of size, length and speed to contest catches on all three levels of the field if a team can develop his technique. -- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

ESPN has Woolen ranked as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 75 prospect. NFL Mock Draft Database has also has Woolen as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 72 overall.

If the Colts target Woolen, they could gamble that he would still be available with their third-round pick, No. 73 overall draft pick obtained in the Carson Wentz trade.

Using their second pick on a cornerback means wide receiver or offensive tackle didn't get addressed early in the draft, but a player with the physical traits of Woolen may be too tough to pass up.