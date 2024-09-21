Bears Defenders Taunt Colts' Richardson Ahead of Week 3 Matchup
The winless Indianapolis Colts led by second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson are aiming to capture a victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the matchup, Bears defenders have described Richardson as "any dual-threat college quarterback," discrediting his professional status.
Richardson has had a roller coaster start to his second year in the NFL but has failed to bring home a win for Indy through two games. Highlighted by deep touchdown passes but overshadowed by overthrown interceptions, Richardson's start to the season has polarized fans across the league.
For defenses, his playstyle creates a boom or bust scenario. Bears defenders spoke about Richardson's arm and dared the quarterback to throw the ball deep against their defense in interviews earlier this week.
Definitely, I want him to throw deep this week. I mean, if he can please throw it my way, I want a pick this week. Regardless of whether it's short or long, we want the opportunity.- Jaquan Brisker, Bears Safety
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Richardson threw a couple of bad balls against the Green Bay Packers last week but may take a more passive role in Week 3 as the Colts search for their first win. The Bears have already faced two AFC South opponents this season, defeating the Tennessee Titans but falling short to the Houston Texans in primetime.
For Indianapolis, this week's game is a perfect opportunity to get in the win column against an equally inexperienced team. The Bears' offense is led by first overall pick Caleb Williams who has yet to throw a touchdown pass in his rookie season. If the Colts want to keep him off the field, Richardson will need to utilize his mobility out of the pocket and drain the clock.
Bears lineman Montez Sweat says he expects the Colts to run the ball, especially considering the mobility Richardson has when paired alongside running back Jonathan Taylor. Getting the ground game going will be key to controlling the tempo and keeping the win in Indianapolis.
Richardson and the Colts will take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.