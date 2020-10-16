Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts, Week 6: Colts Try to Bounce Back at Home

INDIANAPOLIS — After a disappointing road loss at Cleveland, the Indianapolis Colts return home Sunday to face another Ohio NFL team in the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Colts (3-2) have a modest three-game home winning streak at Lucas Oil Stadium, counting a win in December. Their two home wins this season against the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets were by a combined score of 64-18.

The Bengals (1-3-1), led by rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall draft selection Joe Burrow, lost 27-3 at Baltimore last Sunday. Cincinnati is 0-2-1 on the road.

Here’s all you need to know about Colts-Bengals.

Broadcast Information

— Sunday, Oct. 18, at 1 p.m. (EDT)

— Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

— TV: Fox-59, Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (color), Laura Okmin (sideline)

— To find out what games will be on in your area, check here

— Radio: WFNI 1070-AM ESPN “The Fan,” WLHK 97.1 HANK-FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline), Bill Brooks (pregame/postgame analyst)

All-Time Series

— Colts lead, 19-12 (2-0 in playoffs). The Bengals have won two in a row.

— Last game, Week 1, 2018. Bengals won, 34-23.

Coaches

Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, special teams Bubba Ventrone.

Bengals: head coach Zac Taylor; offensive coordinator Brian Callahan; defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo; special teams Darrin Simmons.

Last Week

Colts lost at Cleveland Browns, 32-23

Bengals lost at Baltimore Ravens, 27-3

Injury Reports

Colts

— OUT: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee); OT Chaz Green (back)

— DOUBTFUL: LB Darius Leonard (groin)

— QUESTIONABLE: DT/DE Denico Autry (ankle/knee); OT Anthony Castonzo (rib); DE Justin Houston (hip); RB Jordan Wilkins (calf)

Bengals

— DOUBTFUL: DE Sam Hubbard (elbow)

— QUESTIONABLE: CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring)

Storylines/Things to Watch

— Seize Lead: The Colts enjoyed back-to-back home wins in Weeks 2 and 3 after building big leads against the Vikings and Jets. They’ve scored touchdowns on opening possessions in four of five games. The Bengals have been outscored 70-40 in the first half.

— Rattle the Rookie QB: Although the Colts’ No. 1-ranked defense has had only one sack in each of the last two games, the defensive front typically gets pressure on the pocket. They expect to make life difficult for Burrow, who has already taken 22 sacks. He’s had five fumbles, losing two, and thrown three interceptions. Defensive end Justin Houston leads the Colts with 3.5 sacks. Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has a team-high nine quarterback hits.

— Who Takes Care of Ball: The Colts are +4 in turnover differential thanks to nine interceptions versus Philip Rivers being intercepted five times, including a pick-six at Cleveland. The Colts defense has returned two interceptions for touchdowns and also registered two safeties on sacks. Neither the Colts nor their opponents have lost a fumble yet. The Bengals are -2 in turnover differential because they’ve lost four of seven fumbles and have yet to recover a fumble. The Bengals have intercepted five passes vs. Burrow’s three INTs.

Intriguing Matchups

— Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Bengals Rushing Defense: The rookie has scored touchdowns in three of five games and leads the Colts with 307 yards rushing. He’s averaging 4 yards per carry with a long of 16 yards. But the Colts are just 20th in rushing offense (105.8 yards) and 31st in rush yards per play (3.55). The Bengals rank 29th in rushing defense (159 yards per game) and 30th in rush yards per play (5.16).

— Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. Colts Rushing Defense: Mixon has had more than 90 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games and leads the Bengals with 374 yards rushing. He has three TDs, two rushing, and averages 3.7 yards per carry. The Bengals, like the Colts, will want to establish the run against a Colts defense that ranks third against the run (86.4 yards per game) and fourth in rush yards allowed per play (3.63).

— Bengals WR Tyler Boyd vs. CB Kenny Moore II: After being limited to just four receptions for 42 yards at Baltimore, Boyd will look to exploit the Colts secondary from the slot position. He leads the Bengals with 32 receptions for 362 yards, 11.3 yards per catch, and has one TD. Moore is one of the NFL’s best nickel backs, so it will be interesting to see if the defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus puts him on Boyd. The Colts have mixed up looks at times, but usually have cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Rock Ya-Sin lined up outside.

Projected Weather

— Expect the Lucas Oil Stadium roof/window to be closed. Cloudy early, with 50% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon, temperature in the mid-60s.

Referee Assignment

— Head referee: Land Clark (1st year as NFL referee after two as field judge). Click here to see all Week 6 referee assignments.

Betting Lines

— Favorite: Colts (-8)

— Over/Under: 46.5

2020 Season Leaders

Colts

— Passing: QB Philip Rivers (1,227 yards)

— Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (307 yards)

— Receiving: WR T.Y. Hilton (231 yards)

— Touchdowns: Taylor (3)

— Tackles: LB Anthony Walker (32)

— Sacks: DE Justin Houston (3.5)

— Interceptions: CB T.J. Carrie, CB Xavier Rhodes (2)

Bengals

— Passing: QB Joe Burrow (1,304 yards)

— Rushing: RB Joe Mixon (374 yards)

— Receiving: WR Tyler Boyd (362 yards)

— Touchdowns: Mixon (3)

— Tackles: S Jessie Bates III (39)

— Sacks: DE Carl Lawson (3.5)

— Interceptions: LB Logan Wilson (2)

Comparing 2020 Stats

Colts

— Total offense: 23rd (349.8 YPG)

— Scoring: 17th (25.2 PPG)

— Passing offense: 18th (244 YPG)

— Sacks allowed: 3rd (5)

— Rushing offense: 20th (105.8 YPG)

— Third-down offense: 27th (34.92%)

— Red-zone offense: 29th (42.11%)

— Total defense: 1st (266 YPG)

— Scoring defense: 2nd (17.6 PPG)

— Passing defense: 1st (179.6 YPG)

— Sacks: T15th (11)

— Rushing defense: 3rd (86.4 YPG)

— Third-down defense: 10th (38.71%)

— Red-zone defense: T10th (58.33%)

— Time of possession: 8th (31:56)

— Turnover differential: 6th (+4)

Bengals

— Total offense: 26th (332.4 YPG)

— Scoring: 29th (20.4 PPG)

— Passing offense: 22nd (229.8 YPG)

— Sacks allowed: 32nd (22)

— Rushing offense: 23rd (102.6 YPG)

— Third-down offense: T29th (33.3%)

— Red-zone offense: 30th (35.71%)

— Total defense: 23rd (387.6 YPG)

— Scoring defense: 17th (25.2 PPG)

— Passing defense: 9th (228.6 YPG)

— Sacks: T22nd (9)

— Rushing defense: 29th (159 YPG)

— Third-down defense: 16th (42.86%)

— Red-zone defense: T13th (58.82%)

— Time of possession: 9th (31:40)

— Turnover differential: T20th (-2)

Colts Notes

— Quarterback Philip Rivers needs one game with 400-plus passing yards to tie Ben Roethlisberger (12) for the fourth-most such games in NFL history. Rivers is expected to make his 230th consecutive regular-season start, which moves him into second alone (passing Bruce Matthews) in NFL history.

— All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson is expected to make his 38th consecutive start, which will move him into fourth alone for most consecutive games started for active guards in NFL history.

— Running back Nyheim Hines needs two receptions to tie Joe Washington (127) for the third-most receptions by a Colts running back in their first three seasons in the NFL, which would also tie Washington for the 10th-most receptions by a Colts overall player in their first three seasons.

— Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton needs one reception to pass Marshall Faulk (77) for the sixth-longest streak of consecutive games with a reception in franchise history. He also needs one TD catch to pass Dallas Clark (46) for the 11th-most TDs in franchise history, and to tie Clark for the sixth-most receiving TDs. Hilton also needs one game with 10-plus receptions to pass Don McCauley, Lydell Mitchell, Anthony Johnson, Washington, and Clark (3) for the third-most such games in franchise history.

— Undrafted rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship leads the NFL with 56 points and 15 field goals.

— Safety George Odum leads the NFL with nine special-teams tackles.

— Rookie returner Isaiah Rodgers leads the NFL with a 38.3-yard kickoff return average (minimum five returns).

— Colts tight end Jack Doyle needs one TD to pass Ken Dilger (18) and tie Tom Mitchell and Dwayne Allen (19) for the fourth-most TDs by a tight end in franchise history.

— The Colts made the following roster moves this week: Signed CB Christian Angulo to practice squad; Released LB Jonas Griffith from practice squad.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)