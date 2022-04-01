How Many Wins for 2022 Colts? DraftKings Sets the Line

How many wins will the Indianapolis Colts get in 2022? DraftKings has set the Over/Under.

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the over/under line for the Indianapolis Colts for wins in 2022 at 9.5.

The Colts finished last season 9-8 after looking to be a shoo-in for at least 10 wins, sitting at 9-6 with the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars left to play.

That the Colts failed to win those two games is a big reason why they acquired Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons to replace Carson Wentz at quarterback.

An improvement of one game seems like a decent bet for this Colts team with what is being universally considered an upgrade at quarterback.

However, ESPN moved the Colts down one spot this week in their power rankings from their 'way too early rankings' over concerns at the wide receiver position.

The Colts still have plenty of room under the salary cap with an estimated $22 million according to Spotrac as well as three top-125 picks in the NFL Draft to address the wide receiver room (among other things).

Speaking of Ryan, DraftKings has set the over/under for touchdown passes at 25.5. Ryan has bested that number in nine of his 14 seasons in the NFL, including three of the last four seasons.

He managed 20 touchdown passes in 2021 despite a roster that was deteriorating around him, the worst pass blockers in the NFL, without Julio Jones for the entire season and Calvin Ridley for virtually the entire season.

The Colts have some work left to do in the offseason to get deeper at wide receiver, but the team should be better overall, and Matt Ryan should enjoy a rebirth in Indianapolis.

The 'overs' look awfully good for the Colts at DraftKings.