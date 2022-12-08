Bills DC as Next Indianapolis Colts Coach?

While interim coach Jeff Saturday isn't out of the question as the next-permanent head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, there will still be multiple candidates considered for the position.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recently linked Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier as a possible candidate in Indianapolis.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been brought up to me by more than one person lately as a name to watch for the Indianapolis Colts' head-coaching position once the season is over. Frazier has an ally in Tony Dungy, whose word carries some weight in Indy. Frazier is a former head coach who has administered one of the league's best defenses for several years now and likely deserves another chance. The questions in Indy would be who's going to play quarterback and who's going to run the offense. But Frazier certainly has a plan in place for the latter, and it's the organization's job to figure out the former. -- Dan Graziano, ESPN

The 63-year old Frazier was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2010 through 2013. He compiled a 21-32 record in three-plus seasons.

He took over as defensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers immediately after leaving Minnesota. His first Bucs defense in 2014 finished 29th in total defense before rising to eighth in 2015.

READ MORE: Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Candidates

Frazier took the defensive coordinator job in Buffalo in 2017. After finishing 26th in total defense his first season, he's had three top-five defenses and a top-10 finish his other four-seasons in charge.

His 2021 unit finished first in the NFL in both points and yards allowed before running out of gas against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

When Saturday was announced as interim coach, owner Jim Irsay said there would be a full interview process in the offseason to fill the position full time.

Leslie Frazier is a name to watch.