Colts could Regret this Decision According to Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report revealed one move for every team they could regret. In the case of the Indianapolis Colts, it was a move they didn't make.
Bleacher Report (B/R) put together a list together of one move each team in the NFL could regret making... or not making in the case of the Indianapolis Colts.

B/R thinks not extending wide receiver Zach Pascal could come back and haunt the Colts in the near future, but it feels like they were reaching a little on this one.

Aside from wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts need someone to catch the ball from Matt Ryan, whom the team acquired from the Atlanta Falcons. 

Pascal isn't a high-end No. 2 wideout, but he's had a couple of solid seasons, logging 607-plus receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, the 6'2", 214-pounder blocks well on the perimeter. While that's an overlooked quality at his position, the Colts field a run-heavy offense with 2021 rushing champion Jonathan Taylor. - Maurice Moton, B/R

B/R praised Moton's blocking ability, an aspect of his game that can't be overlooked in in Jonathan Taylor's 1,811 yard season last year, but 38 receptions for 384 shouldn't be too hard to replace next season.

Part of the concern B/R has isn't the 384 yards, but the 629 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 at 26-years old. Pascal's trajectory seemed to be on the upswing before regressing last season.

Could Pascal have seen a resurgence under a better quarterback like Matt Ryan? That's one question we'll never know the answer. 

The Colts still have money to spend in free agency, and they could address their wide receiver depth in the draft. Despite not having a No. 1 pick this year, there is good depth at the wide receiver position in this year's draft.

There should be several players available with Indianapolis' first pick at No. 42 overall to help alleviate any fears that losing Zach Pascal turns into a regret. 

