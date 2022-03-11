Skip to main content
Player(s)
Carson Wentz
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts, Washington Football

Bleacher Report Grades the Colts' Carson Wentz Trade

Grading the Carson Wentz trade, what does Bleacher Report give the Colts?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a big trade with the Washington Commanders for Carson Wentz. Arguably the most impressive part of the trade was clearing all of Wentz's $28 million salary cap hit in the trade.

The Colts also swapped second-round picks with the Commanders, added a third-round pick this year and next year. The 2023 third-round pick can become a second-round pick if Wentz plays at least 70% of the Commanders' offensive snaps in 2022. 

Bleacher Report (B/R) graded the Wentz deal along with a multitude of other big NFL moves this week and gave the Colts a 'B' for their dealings with the Commanders.

B/R knocks the Colts for not having a clear-cut successor to Wentz, but there's time to raise the grade if the Colts find their quarterback in the still-young offseason.

Following an agreement to trade Wentz, Indianapolis doesn't have a clear-cut starter on the roster with Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan. Neither has thrown a pass in the regular season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Colts could be "in the mix" for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo would serve as a bridge-gap option, but his contract also carries an expensive cap charge (about $27 million). He doesn't have a history of locker-room issues though. As alternative options, the Colts can also pursue Mitchell Trubisky or Mariota Mariota in free agency. 

Regardless, they're probably better off without a highly questionable leader under center in Wentz. For a player with his reported issues on a big contract, Indianapolis came out of this with two Day 2 picks and a better draft slot in the second round of this year's draft, which is a solid win. - B/R 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While the Colts got a 'B', B/R clearly feels they got the better of the deal as Washington received a 'C' in the trade. 

The Colts need to find some stability at quarterback, something they tried to address by sending a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Wentz. 

The Colts currently sit at No. 42 with their first pick in the draft which could net them the likes of UNC's Sam Howell or maybe Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder. They could also package their picks from Washington to move back to the first round.

Indianapolis suddenly finds themselves with five of the top 158 picks in the draft and the most salary cap space in the NFL.

Depending on how general manager Chris Ballard moves from here, that 'B' could turn into an 'A' very quickly.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Washington Football
Washington Football

Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) while Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts' 4 Toughest In-House Free-Agent Decisions

By Jake Arthur15 hours ago
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Full Compensation of Carson Wentz Trade Revealed

By Jake Arthur20 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Film

5 In-House Free Agents the Colts Must Bring Back Before Start of New League Year

By Zach Hicks22 hours ago
USATSI_16778782
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina

By Zach Hicks23 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

From Wentz They Came: Identifying QB Options For Colts Moving Forward

By Josh CarneyMar 9, 2022
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) gets blocked by Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Penn State, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2019, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 191012 Penn St Iowa Fb 052 Jpg
Draft

Colts Land Pair Of Offensive Pieces In Latest Bleacher Report Mock Draft

By Josh CarneyMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17443691
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Dissects Carson Wentz Trade

By Andrew MooreMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17295706
News

The Colts Are Now in Prime Position To Move Up For a Rookie Quarterback

By Zach HicksMar 9, 2022