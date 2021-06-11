Bleacher Report Places New Colts' Star On Team's 'Hot Seat' Ahead of 2021 Season

All eyes are on new Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz ahead of the 2021 season, placing him squarely on the hot seat, according to one Bleacher Report analyst.

There is no Indianapolis Colt more important to the team's success in 2021 — and beyond — than new franchise quarterback Carson Wentz.

All eyes will be on the former No. 2 overall pick and 2017 NFL MVP runner-up in 2021 after the Colts traded a 2022 conditional second-round pick (becomes a first if Wentz plays 70% of the snaps) and a 2023 third-round pick for Wentz in hopes of solidifying a position that's gone through a couple of faces since the shocking retirement of Andrew Luck in 2018.

Now, with Wentz in the fold, expectations (externally) remain high for the new franchise QB. According to Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, Wentz is on the team's "hot seat" ahead of the 2021 season.

Bad habits and bad blood formed in the City of Brotherly Love. He's now in a situation where he's comfortable with the coaching staff based on previous relationships. Wentz's reemergence isn't a given, though, and Indianapolis sunk a significant investment in its new signal-caller. If things aren't working midway through the season, general manager Chris Ballard may be forced to make an executive decision and bench Wentz rather than lose a more valuable draft asset. The package the Eagles received includes a conditional second-round pick that will automatically turn into a first-round selection if Wentz plays 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps or 70 percent of the snaps with a Colts playoff appearance.

Wentz is in a great situation in Indianapolis, playing behind one of the league's top offensive lines after being sacked 50 times in 2020 in Philadelphia. Add in the terrific run game and the young, high-ceiling weapons and it's an ideal situation for Wentz to step into after dealing with a ton of injuries to his supporting cast in Philadelphia, along with a lack of depth.

It's hard to put him on the hot seat already though, considering he hasn't even taken a snap yet. Yes, the Colts moved a potential first-round draft pick for Wentz, but it's not like they gave up a ton for a potential franchise QB.

Quarterback is undoubtedly the most important position in all of pro sports, so it makes sense for Wentz to be on the "hot seat" ahead of 2021, but this isn't a one-year tryout for the Colts.

