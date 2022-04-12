Report: Colts to Sign 2-Time Super Bowl Winner

The Indianapolis Colts have come to terms with former New England Patriots special-teams ace Brandon King.

"Former New England defensive specialist and two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon King reached agreement on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts, per his agent Sean Stellato," wrote Schefter on Twitter.

King (28) was originally signed by the Patriots in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn University, and he has been used almost exclusively on special teams throughout his career.

He has played 1,390 snaps across five seasons with the Patriots and all but two of those were on special teams.

Specializing in punt and kick coverage, King has 52 tackles in his career, and he recorded a safety in 2017.

King was a member of the Patriots' Super Bowl winning teams in 2016 and 2018.

King missed the 2019 and 2020 seasons with injuries after having been placed on injured reserve after injuring a quad in the preseason of 2019. He was on the Patriots physically unable to perform (PUP) all of 2020.

He played 16 of the Patriots 17 games in 2021 and recorded 10 tackles.

While technically listed as a defensive back, King was a special teams stalwart at Auburn as well before making a living in the NFL.

He'll likely fill a similar role with the Colts. Don't expect to see him stalking the defensive backfield, but Colts fans can expect to hear his name called often making the tackle on kickoff and punt returns.