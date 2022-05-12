The Colts announced that their first regular-season home game of 2022 will be against the Chiefs in Week 3.

The full Indianapolis Colts schedule will be released Thursday night but we now know who they will host for their first home game of the season.

The Colts have announced that they will host the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 25 at 1:00pm ET in Week 3.

This will be the first opportunity for a full Colts crowd to get eyes on quarterback Matt Ryan and the other Colts additions during the regular season.

The Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are always must-see TV, and Colts fans will get a chance to see a potential shootout between two of the game's potent passers.

The official NFL schedule release is Thursday night at 8:00pm ET.

What do you think of this matchup? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

