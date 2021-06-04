Carson Wentz Trade Named Colts' 'Smartest' Move of Off-Season

Adding the next franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz following the retirement of Philip Rivers is unsurprisingly the Colts' smartest off-season move, according to Bleacher Report.

Who would have thought that addressing the most important position in football this off-season would be the Indianapolis Colts' smartest off-season move?

According to Bleacher Report veteran analyst Maurice Moton, the Colts' trade for former Philadelphia Eagles' star Carson Wentz was the franchise's "smartest" move of a busy off-season for Chris Ballard and company.

The move appears - at least on paper - to solidify a revolving door at QB the last four years for the Colts, which has featured Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, and Rivers.

Here's what Moton had to say about the Wentz move and why it was the Colts' smartest this off-season:

General manager Chris Ballard didn't have a shot at the top quarterback prospects unless he gave up draft capital to move up from the 21st spot into the top 15. The Colts have a playoff-caliber roster that's coming off an 11-5 campaign. Although Wentz had his worst year in 2020, unlike Rivers, he's not a limited quarterback in terms of arm strength and mobility. Wentz threw for 81 touchdowns and 21 interceptions between 2017 and 2019. Perhaps he just needs a change of scenery without the pressure of a second-round pick behind him on the depth chart. Lastly, he has two years of playing experience under head coach Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator in Philly, which eases his transition to Indianapolis.

The good thing about a move for Wentz is Frank Reich's familiarity with the former MVP candidate, as well as the mobility and arm strength Wentz brings to the table, which has thrived in the past under a Reich offense.

While the former No. 2 overall pick fell off a cliff in 2020, there were plenty of outside circumstances that led to the poor play, including a lack of weaponry, a porous offensive line, and an offensive system that became stagnant after a Super Bowl run in 2018.

With a change of scenery in Indianapolis, there's a terrific chance the Colts and their fanbase sees the Wentz of old, which should eventually place Indy in Super Bowl contention.

Have thoughts on the Colts' off-season trade for Carson Wentz? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.