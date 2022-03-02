Skip to main content
Colts GM Chris Ballard Still Upset Over Wasted Opportunities

Nearly two months after the Indianapolis Colts lost their final two games, general manager Chris Ballard is still visibly upset.

Indianapolis Colts fans don't have to worry if those in charge of the team care as deeply about winning and losing as they do.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is still visibly upset nearly two months after Indianapolis' season ended about their blown opportunities.

But Ballard was thinking bigger than just the final two losses of the season.

"It's still bothers me," Ballard finally said after composing himself when asked about the Colts 2021 season and missing the playoffs.

"But we lost to Baltimore in overtime in a game I thought we should have finished."

"We lost to Tennessee in overtime. We fumbled twice inside the one against the Rams."

"I know our pass rush needs to be better, but Tampa ran the ball right down our throat to win the game."

The Colts suffered two high-profile losses against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders to end the season, but Ballard wasn't having it. 

He saw the big picture and opportunities lost throughout the season.

"So there was more than just those last two games that signified the end of our season," said Ballard.

"I know it all ended in a way we didn't like. We've closed out those situations in the past. In '18 we had to beat Tennessee to get in. We did it. In '20 we had to beat Jacksonville to get in, and we did it."

"And this year we failed to do it with two opportunities to do it. But just to look at the two last games and say 'Well, those are the only two we blew...' No. We had other opportunities during the season to get wins that we just didn't get it done."  

The up and down nature of the Colts season may end up costing quarterback Carson Wentz his spot on the team. Reports last week were that Wentz is as good as gone, and Ballard didn't do much to douse those flames at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

If Ballard's body language on Tuesday was any indication, no one is safe from the boss' anger. Individual decisions are always there to be scrutinized, but no one is going to doubt Ballard's passion to win.

